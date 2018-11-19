SLIGO – Brittany Smith’s first grade class at Sligo Elementary School submitted suggestions on “How to cook a turkey.”
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to wash it. Cook the turkey at 10,000 degrees for 210. The turkey is done when 10 minutes is up. You can eat biscuits with the turkey. For dessert you can eat carrots.
— Abbi
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to take the bones out. Cook the turkey at 30 degree for 3 hours. The turkey is done when it is brown. You eat stuffing with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
— Cadence
Get a turkey in the woods. Before you cook it you need to stuffe it. Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven go off. You can eat corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake.
— Bailey
Get a turkey at the LUS. Before you cook it you need to cut it. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 6 hours. The turkey is done when the ovin goes off. You can eat apples with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake.
— Skyla
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to add stuff. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 2 hours. The turkey is done when it is brown. You can eat corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pie.
— Caleb
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to take out the guts. Cook the turket at 100 degrees for 2 hours. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat nothing with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie, ice cream, cake.
— Kira Hillis
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to wash it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 2 hours. The turkey is done when the ovin goes off. You can eat noodles and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat Oreo cake.
— Collin
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to cut open. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 6 hours. The turkey is done when it is brown. You can eat corn casserole with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
— Tallon
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to put it on the stove. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 3 hours. The turkey is done when it is brown. You can eat stuffing with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ise cream.
— Luca Ruffner
Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to cut it. The turkey is done when the bell rings. You can eat fries with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
— Robert
Get a turkey in the woods. Before you cook it you need to stuf it. Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 1 hours. The turkey is done when the oven goes off. You can eat corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
— Kason
Get a turkey at the woods. Before you cook it you need to kill it. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 4000 hours. The turkey is done when the ovin beeps. You can eat corn on the cob with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
— Aaralynn
Get a turkey in the woods. Before you cook it you need to pluck feathers season it stuff it. Cook the turkey at 100,000 degrees for 60 hours. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat noodles with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate lasagna.
— Traelan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.