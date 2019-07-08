Keep your kids involved in learning and reading all summer long with the library!
We have a Summer Reading Program every week on Mondays starting at 10:30 a.m. for Pre-K through second grades; and 11:30 a.m. for third through sixth grades. Come join us for fun activities about the universe, snacks, stories and more. We offer prizes each week and incentives for reading and completing the program. Stop in and sign up today!
The fun isn’t just for children though, we have an adult program as well. We offer free events all summer long, giveaways and a grand prize for completing the reading program too. You can register at the library. Our next event will feature ceramic stepping stone painting with Dot as our instructor on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m.
We have had plenty of donations of books and currently have books for sale. Come in and we will direct you to the books that are for sale if you are interested in getting a book you don’t have a due date on. There is a variety to choose from!
If you’re traveling out of the country soon, your local library can help you get your passport. We have the forms available and certified passport agents to assist you in going on your next adventure or business trip. No appointments are necessary Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, however, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays are by appointment only.
Just a few reminders: We are still operating under our summer hours, so the library closes at noon on Saturdays. Also, effective immediately, computers will be shut down 15 minutes prior to closing each day.
Our next board meeting will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m.