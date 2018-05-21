NEW BETHLEHEM – Summer paving plans began to take shape last week as New Bethlehem officials agreed to seek bids on a wide range of street improvements.
During their regular meeting on May 15, New Bethlehem Borough Council approved the following list of paving work that will be put out to bid:
• Stone, tar and chip — Chestnut Street from Spruce to Penn; Grape Street, from Short to Penn; and Strawberry Street, from Penn to end of street,
• Tar and chip — McKinley Street, from Garfield Street to a point in the New Bethlehem Cemetery; Keck Avenue, from Franklin to Edgewood Heights; Spruce Street, from Lafayette to Wood; High Street, from Keck to Walnut; Short Street, from Walnut to Locust; and Strawberry Street, from Penn to Short.
• Paving — Liberty Street, from Penn to a point in Liberty Street; the center strip of the municipal parking lot; and Lincoln Street, from Broad to a point in Lincoln Street.
A second option for bids that involves tar-and-chipping the entire municipal parking lot will also be advertised.
Council members also scrapped plans to pave a large chunk of Water Street this year.
As for the parking lot, council president Sandy Mateer said various options remain for what to do with the parking meters in the lot. She said that members have discussed removing the meters and leaving the poles in place, or cutting off the poles at ground level. She said the street committee would look further into the matter.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the council once again changed course on garbage collection along Broad Street.
After first banning the placement of garbage bags along Broad Street and requiring property owners to place garbage along the back alleys, the council last month decided to alter the garbage collection route so that garbage could be picked up on Broad Street later on Wednesday mornings.
However, at last week’s meeting, members raised concerns about the safety of borough crews who would be tasked with collecting garbage along the busy Broad Street (Route 28/66) later in the morning after businesses had opened and parking spots began to fill up.
Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard said that if crews could instead pick up garbage along Broad Street earlier in the morning, they can use the parking lanes to pull off and accomplish the job much faster and safer.
Mateer suggested going back to the original policy of allowing garbage to be placed along Broad Street, but not before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Councilman Stewart Bain said that the entire point of making the switch was to prevent garbage from sitting out all day along the main street.
The council agreed to make the change, noting that police will be asked to enforce the 4 p.m. time for garbage placement. Members also said that businesses and residents who can continue to place garbage in the back alleys may do so.
Other Business
• Council members agreed to apply for federal grant funding to help pay for a new garbage truck and a new pickup truck for the borough street department.
Bain explained that the grant will pay for 35 percent of the purchase or up to $50,000. He said the borough would attempt to get the money to buy a 2019 Ford F650 garbage truck, as well as a Ford F250 pickup truck with a snow plow and salt spreader.
• The council authorized spending up to $1,000 to add one or more video cameras to the Scout Hall Park basketball court area for security purposes.
• Councilman Gordon Barrows said he was recently approached by a Redbank Valley Municipal Park board member regarding New Bethlehem’s support of the park. Barrows noted that the borough has not been a member of the park board for years, nor has the borough made a donation for the park’s operation in many years. He said that if the borough enacted a per capita tax to support the park, it would generate about $2,600 for 2019. The borough would also appoint one member to serve on the park board, as well as name one community member from New Bethlehem for the board.
Mateer suggested placing a survey on the borough’s website to gauge the community’s interest in supporting the park.
“I think it would be nice for us to at least consider it,” Barrows said, noting he would look into a survey.
• It was noted that the council held an executive session on May 10 at borough solicitor Sara Seidle’s office to discuss personnel and legal matters. No other information was presented.
• The council authorized $740 for the purchase of a bullet proof vest for the police department. Police Chief Scott Ryan noted that the department received a grant from Walmart to cover the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.