“Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.”
— Steve Maraboli, “Life, the Truth, and Being Free”
•
Summer Reading! Imagine your Story: Summer Quest 2020
This is not your typical summer program.
Due to the pandemic, things will run a bit differently. We will offer a weekly box of goodies for each participant with age appropriate crafts and activities based on our theme. These boxes will be supplemented with a variety of online videos, games and resources. If Internet access is not available, an alternative will be offered. In addition to reading, there will be an assortment of other ways to help you reach your summer reading goals.
All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. We are looking at a start date in mid-June. A Google Registration Form for signing up is available on our Facebook page. Please feel free to contact Kelly at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook via the library page with any questions or to register for our program.
•
“Persistence and resilience only come from having been given the chance to work through difficult problems.”
— Gever Tulley
“It’s your reaction to adversity, not adversity itself that determines how your life’s story will develop.”
— Dieter F. Uchtdorf
•
This past week our Between the Lines book discussion group met for the first time in nearly three months to discuss two months’ worth of books: “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, and “Aurora Rising” by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff.
This was a jam-packed discussion that covered prejudice/discrimination, family relationships, friendships, discovering who you are and who the people around you really are, growing up, all the way through to things like patriarchs, literary tropes, the Lord of the Rings (oh yes), and so much more.
For myself, this was a much-needed occasion as the day before, I had the unfortunate experience of having to put my poor beautiful 15-year-old cat, Zora, to sleep. She had several health issues, but the vet had discovered cancer under her tongue. It was the kindest thing to do. But being able to gather with good friends (at the CDC recommended acceptable social distance of six feet, of course) and discuss some wonderful stories and characters was a perfect balm for my broken heart.
I truly recommend joining a book club of just about any kind if you are searching for a great way to connect with other people. They are wonderful ways to explore stories you might never have tried out yourself, meet new and interesting people, and learn fun and interesting facts about the world around you. They can be virtual book clubs or ones in real life, either will do. But books and people go together like PB&J. I highly recommend. And if you don’t see the kind of book club offered that you’d like to join, consider starting one yourself!
Our next discussion will be held on Thursday, July 23, starting at 5 p.m. We will again be combining two months of books (June and July). Here are the titles we will discuss and what they are about:
”The Novice” (Book One of The Summoner series) by Taran Matharu: When blacksmith apprentice Fletcher discovers that he has the ability to summon demons from another world, he travels to Adept Military Academy. There the gifted are trained in the art of summoning. Fletcher is put through grueling training as a battlemage to fight in the Hominum Empire’s war against orcs. He must tread carefully while training alongside children of powerful nobles. The power hungry, those seeking alliances, and the fear of betrayal surround him. Fletcher finds himself caught in the middle of powerful forces, with only his demon Ignatius for help. As the pieces on the board maneuver for supremacy, Fletcher must decide where his loyalties lie. The fate of an empire is in his hands. “The Novice” is the first in a trilogy about Fletcher, his demon Ignatius, and the war against the Orcs.
”Serpent & Dove” (Book One of the Serpent & Dove series) by Shelby Mahurin: Two years ago, Louise le Blanc fled her coven and took shelter in the city of Cesarine, forsaking all magic and living off whatever she could steal. There, witches like Lou are hunted. They are feared. And they are burned. Sworn to the Church as a Chasseur, Reid Diggory has lived his life by one principle: thou shalt not suffer a witch to live. His path was never meant to cross with Lou’s, but a wicked stunt forces them into an impossible union—holy matrimony. The war between witches and Church is an ancient one, and Lou’s most dangerous enemies bring a fate worse than fire. Unable to ignore her growing feelings, yet powerless to change what she is, a choice must be made. And love makes fools of us all.
Looks like a couple of great adventures! Join us then on Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m. for pizza and refreshments, and for a great discussion on these two exciting tales!
•
“It is really wonderful how much resilience there is in human nature. Let any obstructing cause, no matter what, be removed in any way, even by death, and we fly back to first principles of hope and enjoyment.”
— Bram Stoker, “Dracula”
•
It is with great sadness that I pass on to you that one of our electronic resources, RBDigital, will no longer be available after June 30. RBDigital for Libraries, the world’s largest library newsstand, brings the very best in magazine publishing to thousands of libraries worldwide. Unfortunately, the cost of maintaining this resource is no longer feasible for the Oil Creek District, and instead we will be putting our funding into other resources that are more utilized by our patrons, things like Overdrive and the like. It is to our understanding that patrons will be able to keep the back issues that have been borrowed on the app but after that June 30 date, will no longer be able to borrow new materials.
•
Looking forward: The majority of Clarion County libraries are looking at the week of June 15 to begin offering curbside service to patrons. These services will pertain mostly to only physical items, things like books, DVDs and audiobooks. At that time, we will not be offering such services as photocopies, computer print-outs, faxes or scanning of documents. We are still currently unable to take book donations and will let everyone know when we will be able to do so.
Previously at Eccles-Lesher, DVD check-outs were for two nights. They will now be for two weeks, the same as a regular book or audiobook check-out in order to make check-outs and returns easier.
More instructions on how curbside will function will be available shortly, but a brief overview would go something like this (and is subject to change as we work out the kinks): Patrons will be able to reserve materials by calling the library during designated times (or reaching out to us on Facebook) with their library card number, setting up a reserved pick-up time slot, and being able to return old materials to the library either at that time or any time via the book drop just as before.
The CDC recommends quarantine as the best method of disinfecting paper-based materials for the novel coronavirus, and the typical quarantine period is 72 hours. So, each time materials are returned we will be required to quarantine those materials for a minimum of 72 hours before they can enter circulation again. We will be using every precaution to disinfect materials properly and in line with the proper guidelines. However, if you feel you would still like to disinfect materials yourselves, we ask that you only use the following methods: You can use a disinfecting wipe or solution sprayed on a paper towel to gently wipe down materials with plastic covers only, being careful not to wet the inserts or pages. Only stack books when they are dry. Do not spray the books with anything, and do not wipe down anything without a plastic cover. Do not wipe CDs/DVDs unless with a lens cloth. If materials are damaged by improper methods of attempting to disinfect, you will be charged the fees to replace them.
Again, we wish to thank everyone for their continued patience and support as we prepare to reopen and get our procedures and protocols in place. Your safety and our staff are our utmost priority and we look forward to a long and healthy summer of fantastic reading with all of you!
•
“On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.”
— Gregory S.
Williams