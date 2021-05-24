We would like to welcome Dianna Bain as our newest member to the board of directors for the Redbank Valley Public Library. We are looking forward to having her on our board and would like to thank Joyce Traister for her years of service with us as well.
The library is planning on having an in-person Summer Reading program for children and adults. For more information, stop in at the library or call.
The children’s program will meet on Thursday afternoons; schedules are available at the library.
The first adult class will meet on June 29 to make pallet flags. Anyone interested must register for the adult Summer Reading program and sign up to attend the class. It is a free class, but space is limited.
There are a few upcoming ceramic painting classes in June. The first one will be on June 3 at 6 p.m., and we will be painting trees and dragons.
The next class will meet on June 15 at 6 p.m., and we will be painting frogs.
There will also be a class on June 24 at 6 p.m., and it will be ceramic garden items.
Please call or stop in to sign up. Space is limited.
Reminder: The library will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. We will re-open Tuesday at 11 a.m. Have a Happy Memorial Day Weekend!