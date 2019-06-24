Summer Reading is in full swing at the Redbank Valley Public Library, and we have programs for all ages.
On Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. each week, we have a Preschool Playgroup over the summer.
Mondays at 10 a.m. is for kindergarten through second-graders, and at 11 a.m. for grades 3-6, for our Summer Reading Program. Our theme this year is “Universe of Stories,” and we will provide crafts, stories and snacks each week until Aug. 5.
Our wrap-up party for this program will be on Aug. 12th from 10 a.m. until noon. If you have missed the first few weeks, that is OK, you can still sign-up for this program.
Our kick-off party was on June 10. We made a picture of the Universe in chalk out in front of the library on the sidewalk. We ate hot dogs and played games with the planets. For the second week, June 17, the topic was the moon. We read facts about the moon and made moon rocks.
Our Adult summer program will consist of different crafts/classes over the summer. Adults over the age of 18 will need to register.
The first class will be on June 27 at 6 p.m. We will be painting a picture on wood of a flower vase with Becky. Space is limited to the first 20 people, so please call the library to reserve your spot.
We also will have a ceramic class with Dot, a canvas-painting class with Kim, and a card-making class with Dee. Dates for the other programs will be announced at a later time.
Please stop at the library to browse our big selection of books for sale. We have had a lot of recent donations and we are constantly adding books.
Just a reminder, we are now in summer hours. Our hours through the week will stay the same, but we will be closing at noon on Saturdays.
Passports: We process passports Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointments. Please call and make an appointment if you are planning to come in on Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays. If you have any questions about applying for a passport, please stop in or call us. We have all the forms you will need.
Would you like to sponsor a magazine for a year, in honor or in memory of a loved one? We have a few titles that you can choose from. Give us a call.