Just a reminder: The Redbank Valley Public Library is open to the public now.
We have slightly different hours right now, which are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
We are asking that you wear a mask and social distance from one another. Also, if you pick up a book, audio book or magazine that you do not decide to check out, please give it to us to quarantine it.
Passports are currently by appointment only as well.
Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
Our book sale is open in the back of the library right now, and we are only asking for a donation at this time. There is something for everyone and certainly a bargain!
Also, we are running our Summer Reading Quest a little bit different, but we hope you will participate.
We are posting a story on the library’s website each week for the children to watch and participate in, either something online or as a pick-up here at the library. Please call us with any questions you might have.
If you haven’t registered your child, you can do so here at the library and pick up a paper to keep track of how much they have read. We have fun prizes to give away throughout the summer as well!
We have new arrivals on the shelf too! Come check out some of our most popular authors or pick your favorite genre!