“I believe in everything until it’s disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons. It all exists, even if it’s in your mind. Who’s to say that dreams and nightmares aren’t as real as the here and now?”
— John Lennon
•
Imagine Your Story: Summer Quest 2020 — Not Your Typical Summer Program.
We’ve been keeping busy this summer! Not only with fun crafts and activities, but with interesting virtual tasks as well.
Miss Kelly has been working hard to create Escape Rooms for each of our age groups: Prekindergarten through second grade, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades. The first week was Harry Potter-themed. We’ve also got Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” which focuses on Greek Mythology. For this one there’s even a more challenging Hero’s Quest for those who want to learn more. Anyone is welcome to try these Escape Rooms, even if you aren’t participating in Summer Reading. These and more are available on the new Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Blog which you can find here: eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com/, or by clicking on any of the links in the posts from our Facebook page.
Along with these fun activities there are also educational videos put together by Miss Kelly and her kids, Shae Lee Minich, Brody Minich and Ethan Minich, who all help out! One such video introduces you to Herbology, where you can learn about edible plants that are common in Western Pennsylvania and easy to find right in your backyard! Check them out!
•
“Mythology is not a lie, mythology is poetry, it is metaphorical. It has been well said that mythology is the penultimate truth — penultimate because the ultimate cannot be put into words. It is beyond words. Beyond images, beyond that bounding rim of the Buddhist Wheel of Becoming. Mythology pitches the mind beyond that rim, to what can be known but not told.”
— Joseph Campbell, “The Power of Myth”
•
The Northwest Pennsylvania CareerLink is offering free, virtual workshops for your professional development. These workshops include “Using The Internet to Get Your Next Job,” “Resume Do’s and Don’ts,” “Interview Skills,” “Stress Management for Home and Work” and others. The classes are currently being offered online. You can find the schedule for these online events at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov under the Events tab. If you need assistance with registering for an event and/or creating an account, please contact Kat at (814) 758-5956, or kathryn.thompson@nwpacareerlink.org. A smart phone or a computer with an internet connection is required to attend these workshops.
•
Got some old ink or toner cartridges you’re about to throw out or recycle? Consider bringing them to the library! Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library participates in a recycling program that helps us raise funds by recycling old ink and toner cartridges. Keep us in mind the next time you replace the ink or toner on your printer, fax machine or any other equipment! This is also a great way to help the environment, so please, bring them down!
•
I’d like to take a moment to discuss Book Memorials. Most libraries have a book memorial program of some type where patrons can make a minimum donation of $25 to have a book placed in memory or in honor of a loved one, friend, co-worker, etc. These programs are fantastic ways to support local libraries with struggling budgets and at the same time show your appreciation for the people you love and care about.
Here at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, our Book Memorial Forms give donors the ability to choose specific titles or select specific subject areas or topics. It is up to the individual placing the memorial to decide what they would like to see added to our collection.
Sometimes we run into the problem of a specific title already having a Memorial. Sometimes people aren’t sure what the person being remembered specifically liked, so they give us a vague topic area that we then use as a guideline to find a good book. Our goal here at the library is to pick titles that will circulate, giving that specific library item the chance to be seen by a number of patrons. Often, the best route is to pick a bestseller as that title will circulate widely and the greatest number of patrons will see and enjoy that title.
Our Memorial Brick program is another option as well. Bricks are $100 and are displayed on our Commemorative Wall across from the Circulation Desk in the main thoroughfare of the library. For more information, contact the library at (814) 473-3800, or stop in during our open hours.
•
Clarion County Library System’s Great Cash Raffle will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.
We are doing another cash raffle this year! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County Libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Clarion Free Library at 1 p.m. We will also stream it on CCLS’s Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
•
“In my world there would be as many public libraries as there are Starbucks.”
— Henry Rollins
“A library is thought in cold storage.”
— Herbert Samuel
•
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.: “It’s the End of the World as I Know It” by Matthew Landis.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com: Derrick is sure that doomsday is coming, and he’s prepping to survive — whether his friends believe him or not — in this middle grade novel for readers of Gary Schmidt, Gordon Korman and Jack Gantos. Ever since his mother was killed in the line of duty in Iraq, Derrick has been absolutely certain that the apocalypse is coming. And he’s prepared: he’s got plenty of canned goods, he’s fully outfitted with HAZMAT suits, and he’s building himself a sturdy fallout shelter. When his neighbor Misty insists on helping with the shelter, Derrick doesn’t think it’s such a good idea. Misty’s just had a kidney transplant, and her reaction to her brush with death is the opposite of Derrick’s: where Derrick wants to hide, Misty wants to see and do everything. But as confident as Misty is, Derrick’s doomsday fears just keep getting worse. And Derrick’s promised apocalypse day begins with a very strange disaster, Derrick and Misty have to figure out a way to survive — especially when the end of the world as they know it looks nothing like they expected.
We ventured once into adult fantasy with “The Bear and the Nightingale” by Katherine Arden, and now we are venturing into middle school fiction with this novel! We aren’t afraid to go off the beaten path to explore good books! Join us on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. as we discuss what is sure to be a very thought-provoking and engaging book. Pizza and other refreshments provided!
•
“Libraries are the one American institution you shouldn’t rip off.”
— Barbara Kingsolver, “Animal Dreams”
•
Our current hours:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.