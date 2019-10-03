Sunday Pancakes

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 30S WITH AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...EARLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM THE COLD. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. &&