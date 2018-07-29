SUNDAY, July 29
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Indiana
Game 13: Caln Township 4, Warwick 1
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Stoneboro
Game 13: Abington 4, Upper Moreland 3
Game 14 (Championship): Elk-McKean 12, Abington 4; Elk-McKean wins state title
Federation League
Semifinals
Game 6: Rossiter 9, Sykesville 8, 8 innings; series tied 3-3
