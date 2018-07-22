Baseball
Federation League
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 2: DuBois 11, Pulaski 7
Game 2: Sykesville 11, Rossiter 9
Softball
Junior League
East Regional
St. Marys vs. New Jersey, 10 a.m.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
