SUNDAY, July 28

Baseball

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

Championship

at Stern Field

Game 14: Tri-Boro 6, Shippensburg 2, 10 innings

Game 15: Shippensburg 7, Tri-Boro 5

American Legion

State Tournament

at Showers Field

Game 5: Bristol 4, Paxton 3

Game 6: French Creek Valley 7, DuBois 6, 10 innings

Game 7: Hempfield East 11, South Parkland 5

Game 8: Swoyersville 8, Hopewell 1

Federation League

Playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 6: (1) DuBois 4, (5) Brookville 3, Series tied 3-3

Game 6: (2) Pulaski 17, (3) Sykesville 5, 6 innings, Pulaski wins series 4-2

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

East Regional

at Jenkins Township

Game 1: New York vs. Pittston (Host), 8 p.m.

Game 2: New Jersey 5, Maryland 3

