Sunday, August 5

Baseball

Federation League

Championship Series

Game 3: DuBois 4, Sykesville 0; DuBois leads series 2-1

Junior League

East Regional

at Freehold, N.J.

Game 10: Connecticut 14, Maine 4, 5 innings

Game 11: New Jersey (Host) vs. Delaware 11, New Jersey (Host) 1, 6 innings

Game 12: Connecticut 8, Rhode Island 7

Game 13: Elk-McKean (PA) 19, Maryland 11

Game 14: New York vs. New Jersey 6. New York 5

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.