Sunday, August 5
Baseball
Federation League
Championship Series
Game 3: DuBois 4, Sykesville 0; DuBois leads series 2-1
Junior League
East Regional
at Freehold, N.J.
Game 10: Connecticut 14, Maine 4, 5 innings
Game 11: New Jersey (Host) vs. Delaware 11, New Jersey (Host) 1, 6 innings
Game 12: Connecticut 8, Rhode Island 7
Game 13: Elk-McKean (PA) 19, Maryland 11
Game 14: New York vs. New Jersey 6. New York 5
