SUNDAY, July 21
Baseball
11-Year Old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Hermitage
Game 5: Section 5-Section 6 winner vs. Section 7-Section 8 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Section 3-Section 4 winner vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section winner, 8 p.m.
Game 7: Section 5-Section 6 loser vs. Section 7-Section 8 loser, 12 p.m.
Game 8: Section 3-Section 4 loser vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section loser, 2:30 p.m.
Federation League
Playoffs
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 1: (5) Brookville-(4) Rossiter winner at (1) DuBois, 2 p.m.
Game 1: (3) Sykesville at (2) Pulaski, 5 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Wellsboro
Game 11: Delaware valley vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: St. Marys vs. Avon Grove-Mifflinburg winner, 2 p.m.