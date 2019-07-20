SUNDAY, July 21

Baseball

11-Year Old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Hermitage

Game 5: Section 5-Section 6 winner vs. Section 7-Section 8 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Section 3-Section 4 winner vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section winner, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Section 5-Section 6 loser vs. Section 7-Section 8 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Section 3-Section 4 loser vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section loser, 2:30 p.m.

Federation League

Playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 1: (5) Brookville-(4) Rossiter winner at (1) DuBois, 2 p.m.

Game 1: (3) Sykesville at (2) Pulaski, 5 p.m.

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Wellsboro

Game 11: Delaware valley vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: St. Marys vs. Avon Grove-Mifflinburg winner, 2 p.m.

