SUNDAY, April 22
College Baseball
Penn State DuBois 11, Penn State Beaver 0, 6 innings
Penn State DuBois 12, Penn State Beaver 4
College Softball
Penn State Beaver 14, Penn State DuBois 0, 5 innings
Penn State Beaver 15, Penn State DuBois 0, 4 innings
