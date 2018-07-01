SUNDAY, July 1

Baseball

11-Year-Old All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 2: DuBois 11, Brookville 6

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 7: DuBois 12, Johnsonburg/Kane 8, 7 innings

Game 8: Brockway at St. Marys, no report

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Curwensville at DuBois, no report

Federation League

DuBois at Rossiter, no report

Sykesville at Pulaski, no report

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 10: St. Marys 12, Punxsutawney 2, 5 innings

