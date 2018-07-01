SUNDAY, July 1
Baseball
11-Year-Old All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 2: DuBois 11, Brookville 6
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 7: DuBois 12, Johnsonburg/Kane 8, 7 innings
Game 8: Brockway at St. Marys, no report
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at DuBois, no report
Federation League
DuBois at Rossiter, no report
Sykesville at Pulaski, no report
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 10: St. Marys 12, Punxsutawney 2, 5 innings
