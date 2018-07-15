SUNDAY, July 15

Baseball

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Showers Field

Championship Game

Game 14: Montoursville 10, Hanover 0, 5 innings

11-year-old All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Fairview

Game 5: DuBois 13, Titusville 2, 4 innings

Softball

Little League All-Stars

State Tournament

at CALN Little League

Championship

Game 14: Tunkhannock 8, Pittston 2

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Championship

Game 12: St. Marys 5, Fairchance 3

American Legion

Playoffs

Jefferson County League

Clearfield 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings

