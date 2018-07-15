SUNDAY, July 15
Baseball
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Showers Field
Championship Game
Game 14: Montoursville 10, Hanover 0, 5 innings
11-year-old All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Fairview
Game 5: DuBois 13, Titusville 2, 4 innings
Softball
Little League All-Stars
State Tournament
at CALN Little League
Championship
Game 14: Tunkhannock 8, Pittston 2
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Championship
Game 12: St. Marys 5, Fairchance 3
American Legion
Playoffs
Jefferson County League
Clearfield 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings
