CLARION — Dr. Alison Dagnes will discuss her book, “Super Mad at Everything All the Time”, at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Hart Chapel.
The book explores the polarization of American politics through the collapse of the space between politics and culture, as bolstered by omnipresent media. It seeks to explain the perfect storm of money, technology and partisanship that has created two entirely separate news spheres: a small, enclosed circle for the right wing and a sprawling expanse for everyone else.
Dagnes is professor of political science at Shippensburg University. She is the author of “A Conservative Walks Into a Bar: The Politics of Political Humor” (Palgrave Macmillan, 2012) and “Politics on Demand: The Effects of 24 Hour News on American Politics,” and has edited two books on political scandal, a topic that continues to keep her busy. She is interviewed frequently in the national media and gives public talks on political behavior. Prior to receiving her doctorate in political science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Dagnes was a producer for C-SPAN in Washington, D.C.
A question and answer session will follow Dagnes’ talk. The event is free and open to the public.