Small colleges are usually located in small cities.
Oh, Carlow University comes from Pittsburgh, but Da Burgh is an agglutination of small neighborhoods set among steep hills and broad rivers. Carlow’s hilltop headquarters could easily sit atop DuBois’ Coke Hill or Brookville’s Catholic Hill.
So Carlow’s contingent fit right in with nine other girls’ groups from smallish locales: Howell, Mich., St. Marys of the Woods, Indiana, Concord, N.H., Presque Isle, Maine, Columbus, Miss., Springfield, Ill., and Pennsylvania sites Monaca, Schuylkill and Media.
They converged on Heindl Field May 16-17 for some uplifting examples of athleticism and a solid dose of “Welcome! Y’inz are just like us!” camaraderie from DuBois area hosts, merchants and fans.
As they say on TV, “But, wait! There’s more!”
Over at Showers Field, boys’ teams from equally small-site colleges displayed their talents as they also competed for the championship in the Small College World Series tournament put on by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association of Norfolk, Va.
Boys’ teams from Howell, Mich., and Columbus, Miss., joined their girls’ contingents, while other boys’ entrants were from Batavia, Ohio, Newport News, Va. Celina, Ohio, Bluefield, W. Va., Rutland, Vt., Columbus, Miss., Hialeah, Fla., and Selma, Ala.
Cleary’s girls and Penn State DuBois’ boys emerged as the champions, but almost as big a winner as the two teams has been ... well, there is the City of DuBois, the DuBois area School District, Sandy Township, Penn State DuBois Campus, DuBois’ own support staff drawn from decades of experience in tournaments from Little League through adult Federation League.
And there are the fields, the stands, the dugouts.
But most of all, there are the people.
This is the kind of summertime activity that is low on formality and high on enthusiasm, that brings together people from local groups who work separately most of the year, and blends them with techie-oriented tournament folks and athletics/academics folks from the participating schools.
“If you build it, they will come,” is a fictional cliche from a surrealistic 1989 baseball movie, “Field of Dreams.”
Dreamers there are, and workers to boot. That’s how DuBois got the facilities that caught the attention of the Small College World Series organizers.
It is worth noting that the modernized fields are not confined to DuBois. At Ridgway’s Heindl Field on that Thursday, a Districts 6/9 softball tournament game was held.
Expensive? Yes. Worth it?
Just ask those who attended.
— Denny Bonavita
