BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board voted Monday night to hire Rodney Green of Roaring Spring and Thomas Frantz of Punxsutawney to conduct a superintendent search for the school district.
The board agreed to pay Green and Frantz no more than $15,000 to conduct the search. Because it was not included in this year’s budget, business manager Ellen Newman said the money would have to come from the contingency fund.
The board voted in October to accept applications for the position. Superintendent Robin Fillman’s contract ends June 30, 2019. Monday night’s motion led to a discussion which became heated at times.
“I don’t think this is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” board member Kerith Strano Taylor said. “We’ve never been clear with the public why we are conducting a search and I think we have an obligation to tell the public why we are spending this money. When we measure our school and the performance of our administration, they’ve accomplished all that we hoped our superintendent would accomplish.”
She said, “Last week we heard that our scores are improving. Looking over the grievances the past five years with our union, we’ve settled the lion’s share of them without outrageous sums, we have had practically zero special education settlements, and if you look back 10 years in our district we had a lot of those and they cost us a heck of a lot of money. Under Dr. Fillman’s leadership we have been very responsible with our funds and we have a perfectly competent leader that isn’t going to cost us $15,000 to search for someone new and we don’t know what we’ll get. We’re talking about how we can’t afford to take care of the things that we need and yet we are going to engage in a search which I believe is a luxury we can’t afford. We are spending taxpayer dollars and no one has ever talked about why. We’re not being sued, we’re not paying out settlements, we’re not getting our rear ends kicked by grievances from the union, we are doing everything right and our kids are learning and our scores are improving, so I don’t know how we justify spending this money, especially without justifying to the public why we are spending it.”
Board member Melinda Hall said, “I want to register my entire distaste with this entire process, with anyone wanting to let go of someone who has proven to be a value to the district.”
Fillman asked the board’s permission to speak in her own defense. “I have been bombarded by the community asking me questions, asking if I have done anything wrong,” she said. “I have been an administrator in the district 13 years. Every year I have met my goals that the board has set. I am in the average salary range of superintendents in Jefferson and Clarion counties. When I was hired by the board my directive was to improve test scores. To improve test scores in five years and really transform the district in the area of curriculum is really a very lofty task.
“In the IU (Intermediate Unit) on the PSSAs, we went from a ranking of eighth or ninth to third. I’m very proud of the curriculum work our teachers have done; our teachers are the leaders here. While some board members want me to be more authoritative, I want to lead by example,” she said.
“In response to the questions I get from the community, as a whole board I have not gotten any feedback on what I should do better or differently,” Fillman said.
Voting by roll call in favor of the motion were board members Frank Bartley, Roberta Ganoe, Don Gill, Fred Park and Rick Ortz, with Hall and Strano Taylor voting no. Board members Carol Schindler and John Pozza were absent.
At the close of the meeting, during community comments, Brookville resident Sandra Snyder told the board, “I think you are going to find that the majority of your district is going to be very upset that you are spending $15,000 to do a job that perhaps you can do. If you’re not satisfied with Dr. Fillman and you want to go out and search from somebody, that’s fine. I guess we don’t need to know why.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.