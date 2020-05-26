I am disgusted with politics and career politicians. They seem to place the party over the people. How can two sides be so far apart and leave the people stranded in the middle?
As the primary approaches we have a chance at least change it a little. For Senator I choose Herm Suplizio. He does not have the money of the big political machine behind him, but he does have the support of the local leaders. I have known him for years and his motivation has been to help the area thrive and grow, which it has with his help. From my aspect, without him I could not have done the downtown restorations or my other tourism directed projects.
It is time for a change and to elect a compassionate man with the experience and who helps the citizen over the political machine. So vote for someone who puts people first over party.
Dr. Jeff Rice
DuBois