Little sister. You will have so much fun in kindergarten next year! You’ll have art with Miss—
Maybe, maybe not. You see, art, music and library might not be offered next year.
New Bethlehem is home to us. I’ve seen this community rally and support each other. I see God working through the hearts of teachers who could easily be working in districts that pay more, but they have chosen to teach and love our kids here.
I have read the referendum and more importantly, looked at the facts. Have you? Really, truly. Have you? 494 out of 500. That is where we rank in the state on property tax. Twenty teachers cut in the last 10 years. Perhaps you don’t have young children at home. I can understand that and sympathize with your concerns about this tax increase. But you might be surprised about what happens in our community if this referendum doesn’t pass.
Parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, neighbors. I urge you to read the fact sheets; check your hearts. Unlike federal taxes, this money goes directly into our community and the future of Redbank students. If this does not pass, you may begin to see the already declining population of nice families in the area move to districts that value education. Districts that offer art, music, smaller class sizes, and advanced classes. And you will be left with a low school tax, but fewer hard-working families who bring life, energy, and possibilities to this beautiful community.
LEAH BARRETT
New Bethlehem