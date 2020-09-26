President Trump and Senate Republicans are within their legal and Constitutional rights to replace recently deceased liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg with a more conservative justice.
Republicans won elections in 2016 and 2018. Elections have consequences.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is an ethical hypocrite, having stonewalled former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland because Obama is a Democrat — as though he is not an American.
That was an atrocious abuse of power by McConnell.
But it was legal. The rule of law gives Trump, McConnell and the Republican-controlled Senate the right to consider a replacement before the next President is sworn in in 2021 — before Election Day on Nov. 3, if they choose.
What is not acceptable is a knee-jerk vote to actually approve whatever nominee the notoriously scatterbrained Trump chooses. The Senate has a Constitutional duty to advise as well as to consent. If Trump nominates a clunker, senators are duty-bound to say, “No, Mr. President. You must do better.”
Still more nominees have been withdrawn or have withdrawn themselves before actual votes took place to avoid the stigma of rejection.
There are plenty of well-qualified conservative jurists in the country. We have some in our courts in the Tri-County Area. Others serve with distinction on state-level appellate courts — though political hacks also serve with mendacity on those courts.
Republicans make a big deal out of claiming to support nominees who will “be faithful to the Constitution.” All too often, that translates into the political dictum of “faithfully opposing abortion,” though abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution.
Single-issue political figures usually end up being terrible judges; they do not understand or totally ignore other vital issues. Senators need to consider candidates’ emotional stability, maturity, fairness and respect for settled law. The Supreme Court does follow election returns, true; but the nation needs jurists who put principle above politics in order to fulfill the premise of separation of powers upon which the nation is built.
McConnell’s treatment of the Garland nomination was atrociously unfair.
That does not change the reality: There is no legal basis for a “quid pro quo.” What about a moral basis? Ethical arguments are a foreign language to McConnell.
Let’s just encourage senators to give us a good ninth justice on the Supreme Court, without political drama.
— Denny Bonavita