REYNOLDSVILLE — A very nice, very warm summer evening welcomed fans back to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for the fifth night of racing action for the 2018 season.
The track crew once again did a phenomenal job with track prep as a multi-lane track persisted throughout the night. The track also had a lot of grip in it which helped lead to Doug Surra breaking the Semi-Late Model track record in his heat race with a time of 14.617 secs and a speed of 82.095 mph.
The night saw four drivers pull into victory lane for the first time this season including: Doug Surra from Kersey in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models, Dave Shagla from Sugar Grove in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks, Chad Wright from Springboro in the BWP Bats Late Models, and Tim Steis from St. Marys in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks.
Josh Frantz from Reynoldsville took his second trip to victory lane this season in the Aaron’s Four-Cylinders. Kip Charles and Nick Erskine led the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models trackside for their opening 20-lap feature event. A quick couple caution flags to begin the race kept the field close through the first few laps.
Pole sitter Charles spun out on the first lap making Erskine and Eddie Connor the new front row. On the first extended green flag run of the race, Connor jumped out to the lead with Erskine and the rest of the field following behind.
Erskine passed Connor for the lead a few laps later and began to pull away a bit as Doug Surra got around Connor for second just before another caution flag set up another restart.
After another quick caution flag, it set up one final restart. On the final restart of the race, Surra jumped out to the lead once again as Connor challenged B.J. Hudson for the third spot behind Surra and Erskine.
Connor got around Hudson with just a handful of laps remaining. Surra continued to lead and held off Erskine on his way to picking up his first feature win of the season. Erskine, Connor, Hudson, and Nick Loffredo rounded out the top 5. Josh Henry and Surra won the heat races.
Newcomer Joe Stajnrajh and Jim Bloom led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks to the track for their 20-lap feature race. Dave Shagla quickly took the lead on the first lap or so as Stajnrajh and Bloom began to fall back through the field.
A caution for a pileup in turn 1 a lap later would setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Shagla jumped out to lead with Emory Rinehart and last week’s winner, Rich Howell, following close behind in second and third respectively.
Another caution for a spin on the frontstretch setup another restart. On the ensuing restart, Shagla jumped out to the lead as Howell took the second spot away from Rinehart. Howell then began to set his sights on Shagla for the lead. Howell caught up to Shagla and ran side-by-side with him for the top spot.
A caution for a stopped car in turn 3 brought the field together for another restart. Rinehart got into Howell on the restart spinning both of them as well as collecting a handful of others. Shagla held off Howell and the rest of the field in the last few laps on his way to picking up his first win of the 2018 season.
Howell, Scott Freer, Bloom, and Connor rounded out the Top 5. Bloom and Howell won the heat races.
Newcomer Chad Wright and Levi Sikora led the BWP Bats Late Models trackside for their 25-lap feature event. Wright jumped out to the early lead through an onslaught of early cautions, one of which involved the second place starter Sikora and other top racers. That caution moved Brandon Groters and last week’s feature winner, Chris Farrell, into the second and third positions respectively.
On the following restart, Farrell past Groters on the inside to take the second spot away behind Wright. Wright continued to lead as the race passed the halfway mark. A caution for debris in turn 3 setup another restart.
On the following restart, Derek Rodkey took a look to the inside of Groters for the third spot behind Wright and Farrell. Rodkey took the third position from Groters later that lap as Groters slid up high in turn 2. A spin in turns 1 and 2 would setup one final restart. O
n the final restart, Wright pulled away from Farrell and the rest of the field and never looked back in the closing laps on his way to pikcing up his first ever win at Hummingbird.
Farrell, Rodkey, Groters, and Larry Hollenbaugh rounded out the Top 5. Sikora and Groters won the heat races.
Greg Blystone and 14-year-old Jenna Pfaff led the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks to the track for their 15-lap feature race. Blystone jumped out to the early lead with Raven Fuller behind in second.
Hard-charging Tim Steis began to work his way up through the field and before long was battling with Fuller for the second spot. Steis quickly worked his way around Fuller to take the second position and began to set his sights on Blystone for the race lead.
Blystone led the opening 6 laps of the race before Steis caught him and passed him for the lead on lap 7. Steis continued to lead over Blystone and Fuller until a caution for a spin in turn 4, just passed the halfway mark, setup the first and only restart of the race.
On the final restart, Steis jumped out to the lead with Blystone following behind in second. Mike Miller and Andy Frey both worked their way around Fuller to take the third and fourth spots respectively.
Steis would go unchallenged in the closing laps on his way to winning his first race of the season. Blystone, Miller, Frey, and Fuller rounded out the top 5. Mike Anderson and Steis won the heat races.
Wayne Truitt and John Campisano led the Aaron’s Four-Cylinders trackside for their 12-lap feature event. Campisano jumped out to the early lead over Truitt and the rest of the field. Campisano continued to lead for the first two laps until a caution for a stopped car in turns 3 and 4 would bring out the first and only caution of the race.
Campisano’s car lost power under the caution flag which gave the lead to Josh Frantz with Eric Luzier behind in second. Frantz and Luzier battled each other hard for the top spot for the remaining 10 laps of the race.
Luzier just did not quite have enough as Frantz held on to pickup his second victory of the season.
Luzier, Jim Fye, Truitt, and Ricky Nelson rounded out the top 5. Campisano and Todd Hanlon won the heat races.
