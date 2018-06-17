BROOKVILLE — Racing fans got some extra racing action Friday at Thunder Mountain Speedway, as night’s card featured a semi-late model makeup feature along with a regular show that featured pure stocks instead of street stocks as part of its Father’s Day Special event.
Doug Surra took home the victory in that makeup feature in the Windstream Semi-Late Model Division, then finished second to Gabe Shaffer in the regularly scheduled feature later in the evening.
Surra and Shaffer were joined in Victory Lane on the night by Doug Eck (Legends Powersports Late Models), Josh Fields (Pure Stocks) and Zack Wissinger (Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders).
Surra posted the fastest lap at 16.956 (79.618 mph) in winning the semi-late makeup feature that kicked off the night’s action. Shaffer crossed the line in second and was followed by Dalton Gustafson, Nate Snyder and Milo Kemmer in the Top 5.
Spots 6-10 went to Todd English, Jim Challingsworth, Joey Kot Jr., Deegan Wayy and Eric Lucas.
Shaffer and Surra swapped finishing spots in regular feature later in the night, with Shaffer recording the fastest lap in the that race at 17.298 seconds (78.044 mph).
Nick Loffredo came in third, with Luke Barnett and Scott Carbaugh crossing the line in fourth and fifth, respectively. English was sixth, while Snyder, Gustafson, Kemmer and Challingsworth rounded out the Top 10.
Gustafson and Loffredo captured heat race wins in the night.
The late models opened the regular feature card, with Eck posting the fastest lap at 16.524 seconds (81.699 mph) on lap No. 4 his way taking the checkered flag in the 25-lap event.
Matt Lux crossed the line in second followed by John Brisky, Jon Lee and Gale Huey. Jerry Redden collected a sixth-place finish, with Levi Sikora, Larry Hallenbougah, Jeff Sweeney and John Weaver also securing Top 10 finishes in spots 7-10.
Late model heat wins went to Brisky and Eck.
Over in the Pure Stocks, only six of 10 cars that started the feature completed all 15 laps.
Fields came away with the feature victory and was followed across the line by Bill Mumau, Tim Steis, Dillon Smith and Dennis Harrison in the Top 5. Sixth-place Andrew Frey also finished on the lead lap, while Eric Hulings was a lap down in seventh.
Kylee Brown was eighth, while Ray Hickok Jr. and Rich Waltman Jr. were ninth and 10th, respectively. Hickok posted the fastest lap of the feature — a 19.440 (69.444 mph) on lap No. 4 — but was force to bow out just a lap later.
Steis and Waltman took home heat wins on the night.
The night’s action closed out with the FWD 4-Cylinders 15-lap feature, and it was Wissinger who claimed top honors. He posted his fastest lap (20.973 seconds) circuit on the white-flap lap, which he needed after second-place finisher D.J. Clark ripped of the feature’s overall fastest lap (20.848 –64.754 mph) the previous lap.
John Zeleznick came in third, while Wayne Truitt was fourth and Sam Orf Jr. fifth. Travis Crawford crossed the line in sixth with Chad Greeley, Patrick Crawford, Jeff Huber and Richard Nelson rounding out the Top 10.
Truitt and Wissinger collected heat race wins.
The speedway’s street stock division did not compete to allow driver’s to compete in a bigger feature at Sharon Raceway.
There is no action this Friday at Thunder Mountain, with the speedway resuming it’s schedule on Friday, June 29 with a regular four-division show that will feature a $1,000 to win FWD 4-Cylinders feature.
