REYNOLDSVILLE — A little break in the monsoon season provided fans and drivers with a beautiful summer evening for 70s Night at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday.
And, Kersey’s Doug Surra snapped out of his “funk” and recorded one of the closest and most exciting wins in speedway history in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Late feature.
Mike Anderson of DuBois parked the “Spirit of ‘76” in victory lane for the first time this season in the Sunny106 Pure Stocks, while Keegan Bell of New Bethlehem was feeling a little “groovy” after he picked up his first career feature win in the Lockwood Processing 4-Cylinders.
Paul Kot of Brockway went “far out” as he cruised to his second consecutive win the BWP Bat Late Models. As for Bob Egley of Kittanning, he picked up his first career feature win at Hummingbird nearly two decades ago, and Saturday marked his first “trip” back to victory lane in the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks.
The sun was beginning to settle for the evening as Jon Lee and Denny Curry led Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Lates onto the track for the night’s first feature event. Twenty laps were hardly enough to decide a winner in what was easily the most exciting race of the season.
Lee was able to jump out to an early lead and began his pursuit to claim the win that eluded him by less than a tenth of a second in a photo finish just two weeks ago. The field began to shuffle behind him as Curry would slip back, and Ed Connor moved up into the second spot. Last week’s winner, Nick Erskine, wasted little time after starting in the seventh spot, as he would make his way to the top-3 just a couple laps in.
Erskine got around Connor and set his sights on Lee, while Doug Surra challenged Connor for third. Lee and Erskine continued to lead the way, and Surra eventually settled into third place with Connor slipping to fourth, and Nick Loffredo holding off Deegan Watt and Denny Curry for fifth.
Things started to heat up late in the race as Erskine and Surra began to reel in Lee and set the stage for a three-way battle for first until a late caution flag settled down the field. Erskine and Surra took advantage of the newly-implemented “Delaware restart” with Erskine diving to the inside of the leader going into turn one, and Surra going up high to challenge them both.
Fans drew to the edge of their seat as the three battled door-to-door, corner after corner, with little or no room for error. Erskine worked the bottom and sometimes appeared to have an edge over Lee, who was sandwiched in the middle but tried mightily to hold them both off. As the white flag came out, it appeared as if Surra and Erskine might pull away from Lee, but Lee jumped right back into the fray in the final circuit.
The three came into the final corner with Surra taking advantage of a great run off the top of the corner to just barely edge the other two out in a three-wide photo finish. Lee barely held onto second, with Erskine a close third.
Less than half of a second seperated the top three, with Ed Connor not too far behind himself, and Nick Loffredo rounding out the top five. This was the second photo finish in a row for the Semi-Late division.
Surra, Connor, and Erskine won their respective heat races.
The pure stocks hit the track next, with Andy Frey and Rich Anderson making up the front row for the 15-lap feature event.
Anderson was able to jump out to an early lead, but a couple of early cautions kept the field packed together. Tim Steis then got around Anderson for first, while Justin Watt was able to get by Anderson as well. Watt then grabbed the lead before a caution reset the field.
Watt tried to put some distance between himself and the field on the restart, as Steis got a challenge from Mike Anderson for second. Mike Anderson was able to get by Steis and begin to set his sights on Watt. Watt tried to pull away from Anderson, but Anderson wasn’t going away as he looking to make a move under Watt for the lead.
Watt was able to hold him off successfully for several laps, but Mike Anderson wasn’t being denied and finally got around Watt with two laps to go. Watt got a couple looks to the inside of Anderson and tried to make a move to recapture first, but Mike Anderson would hold on to claim his first win of the season, with Watt settling for second. Steis was third, while Bill Mumau and Blaze Harrison rounded out the top five.
Mike Anderson and Tim Steis were the heat race winners.
Zack Frantz and Jerry Walls comprised the front row of 4-cylinder feature, and it was Frantz who jumped out to the early lead. Keegan Bell quickly ascended to second after starting fourth.
Randy Albert moved into third behind Bell, followed by Cody McNaughton as the top four began to pull away from the rest of the field. Bell tried to get by Frantz using the inside line but couldn’t get the car to stick, allowing Frantz to pull away. Bell caught back up to Frantz at the halfway mark, and made another attempt to move by the leader.
Bell dove hard under Frantz heading into turn one for the lead, but he began to lose control as they exited turn two, and the two made contact coming down the back chute, allowing Randy Albert a chance to now challenge Frantz for second. Frantz was able to hold off Albert as Bell cruised to his first career feature win, with Cody McNaughton and Jerry Walls rounding out the top five.
Frantz and Bell won their respective heat races.
The late models hit the track next, with the duo of Levi Sikora and Jerry Redden leading the field to the green flag in their 25-lap feature.
Sikora grabbed the lead off the start, with Redden, Ken Schaffer, and Paul Kot in tow. Schaffer and Kot were both able to get around Redden, while Michael Lake worked his way into the top five as well, all while Sikora was able to extend his lead over the field.
Sikora began to encounter lapped traffic around the halfway mark, while Kot and Lake both began to hound Schaffer for second. Kot and Lake moved into second and third, respectively, until Lake’s machine shut down on him with eight laps to go, forcing a caution to reset the field. Sikora had enjoyed a comfortable lead until that point, but Kot took advantage of the restart, shooting to the outside of the track to get a run on Sikora.
Kot used his momentum coming out of turn four to make a move to the outside of Sikora. Sikora tried to hold on, but his tires appeared to let go and he ended up spinning out coming out of turn four, with his car coming to rest in the infield and drawing a yellow flag. Schaeffer and Redden gave Kot a little pressure on a late restart, but ended up leaving them behind to battle for second as the final laps ticked by.
Redden tried unsuccessfully to wrestle second from Schaffer, and Sikora would make his way back to fourth before being force to pit. Paul Kot rode the top of the track and walked away with the win, followed by Schaffer, Redden, Bo Dobbie, and Ed Coast.
Kot won the lone heat race.
The evening’s action finished off with the street stock feature, which got underway with Cregen Brady and Dale Yeaney on the front row,
Yeaney moved into the early lead followed by Brady and Bob Egley. Early cautions kept the field packed, and Egley was able to move into second and quickly challenge Yeaney for the lead. Egley manged to snatch the lead just five laps in, with Yeaney, Brady, Brandon Connor, and Zack Gustafson in tow.
Connor pulled alongside Brady, and the two ran door-to-door for a few laps until another yellow would stack the field back up. A series of spins and wrecks slowed the race down until after halfway before Egley could get a series of green flag laps to protect his lead. Connor and Gustafson battled for second place with Gustafson capturing second, with Connor in third with Douglas Eck moving up to fourth.
The top three began to pull away from the field, with Egley slowly adding to his lead, while Connor went to the outside and managed grab second place back from Gustafson. Egley held on to get his first win at Hummingbird in several years, which at the time was the first of his career. Connor was second, followed by Zack Gustafson, Fuzzy Fields, and Dalton Gustafson.
Connor and Fields won their respective heat races.