Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 6, 1947 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of George D. and Rena (Switzer) Buzard.
She worked for the U.S. Post Office for over 35 years, starting her career at the Sligo Post Office and retiring from the Hawthorn Post Office as Post Master.
Mrs. Bobbert had a green thumb, loved to garden and kept flowers throughout the house and outdoors.
She loved her cats, country music and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Mrs. Bobbert enjoyed painting, doing crafts and making gifts for her family. She adored spending time with her family and loved her grandchildren; she never missed sending a card for every holiday. Her children and grandchildren always looked forward to her calling when she would sing them Happy Birthday.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Leonard “Bow” Bobbert; her sons, Jerry D. Foringer and wife, Pamela, of Grove City and Mike D. Foringer and companion, Jessica Loreto, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her daughter, Carol A. Miller and husband, Richard, of Knox; six grandchildren, Brittany, Alyssa and Nicholas Foringer, and Joshua, Gavin and Kaitlin Miller; a sister, Vivian Hopper and husband, Jack, of Tidal; and her first husband, Gerald D. Foringer of Sligo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard G. Buzard.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Leatherwood Baptist Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Bobbert’s honor to Clarion PAWS, 11348 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
To send an online condolence to the family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.