DuBOIS — The first annual DuBois Swim and Dive Team Alumni Reunion will be held Saturday, May 19, beginning at 1 p.m., at New Providence Beach in Treasure Lake.
Bring a covered dish to share. BYOB. For fun, there will be baggo and volleyball.
For additional information, contact jcanter1991@gmail.com.
