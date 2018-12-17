BOYS
DuBOIS 98, ST. MARYS 57
200 medley relay — 1. DuBois (Ian Meterko, Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer), 1:50.59. 2. St. Marys.
200 freestyle — 1. Nathan McAnany (SM), 2:00.23, 2. Wayne (D). 3. Singler (D).
200 IM — 1. Koton Gwizdala (D), 2:21.28. 2. Koss (SM). 3. Stevens (D).
50 freestyle — 1. Kevin Kuhar (SM), 23.47. 2. Deemer (D). 3. McGowan (SM).
100 butterfly — 1. Nathan McAnany (SM) 56.80. 2. Gwizdala (D). 3. Wells (D).
100 freestyle — 1. Kevin Kuhar (SM), 53.40. 2. Ian Meterko (D). 3. McGowan (SM).
500 freestyle — 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 5:21.47. 2. Wayne (D). 3. Singler (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. St. Marys (Kevin Kuhar, Jacob Ingram, Jacob Koss, Nathan McAnany), 1:39.83. 2. DuBois. 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Ian Meterko (D), 1:02.08. 2. Deemer (D). 3. Drahushak (D).
400 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Kotlon Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne, Tino Deemer, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3:39.46. 2. DuBois.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 106, ST. MARYS 70
200 medley relay — 1. St. Marys (Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Lucy Anthony, Julie Hoffman), 2:04.18. 2. DuBois. 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle — 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:08.83. 2. Hoffman (SM). 3. Stainbrook (D).
200 IM — 1. Lucy Anthony (SM), 2:32.35. 2. Wingard (D). 3. McMahon (D).
50 freestyle — 1. Camryn Bauer (SM), 26.63. 2. Dressler (D). 3. Reynolds (SM).
1-meter diving — 1. Kassandra Sorg (SM), 163.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:07.02. 2. Fenstermacher (D). 3. Anthony (SM).
100 freestyle — 1. Alayna Cornelius (D), 59.74. 2. Usaitis (D). 3. Meyer (SM).
500 freestyle — 1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:54.07. 2. Hoffman (SM). 3. Andrulonis (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Elle McMahon, Ashley Usaitis, Alayna Cornelius, Rayna Fenstermacher), 1:50.68. 2. St. Marys. 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:11.39. 2. Reynolds (SM). 3. Truesdale (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. Camryn Bauer (SM), 1:16.52. 2. Carnesali (D). 3. Sprague (D).
400 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Alayna Cornelius), 4:01.95. 2. DuBois. 3. St. Marys.
