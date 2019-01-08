BOYS
CLEARFIELD 123, DuBOIS 59
200 medley relay — 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Noah Jordan, Justin Maines, Isaac Swanson), 1:46.24, 2. DuBois. 3. Clearfield.
200 freestyle — 1. Luke Mikesell (C), 1:42.55, 2. Parker Marshall (C), 3. Isaac Wayne (D).
200 IM — 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 2:06.47, 2. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 3. Justin Maines (C).
50 freestyle — 1. Isaac Swanson (C), 22.82, 2. Elliot Thorp (C), 3. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
1 meter dive — 1. Samuel Pennington (C), 194.60, 2. Corbin Turner (C), 3. Nick Unch (C).
100 butterfly — 1. Justin Maines (C), 58.03, 2. Noah Jordan (C), 3. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
100 freestyle — 1. Luke Mikesell (C), 47.03, 2. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 3. Elliot Thorp (C).
500 freestyle — 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 5:04.40, 2. Hunter Cline (C), 3. Kaleb Stevens (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. Clearfield (Luke Mikesell, Elliot Thorp, Noah Jordan, Isaac Swanson), 1:31.58, 2. DuBois, 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Swanson (C), 56.55, 2. Ian Meterko (D), 3. Parker Marshall (C).
100 breaststroke — 1. Noah Jordan (C), 1:07.13, 2. Isaac Wayne (D), 3. Hunter Cline (C).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Clearfield (Luke Mikesell, Leif Hoffman, Elliot Thorp, Parker Marshall), 3:31.61, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 93, CLEARFIELD 87
200 medley relay — 1. DuBois (Elle McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Jessica Brant, Trulee Stainbrook), 2:04.32, 2. Clearfield, 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle — 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:07.57, 2. Abby Dressler (D), 3. Raegan Mikesell (C).
200 IM — 1. Makeeli Redden (C), 2:23.68, 2. Anna Wingard (D), 3. Elle McMahon (D).
50 freestyle — 1. Abby LaBorde (C), 26.53, 2. Alayna Cornelius (D), 3. Trulee Stainbrook (D).
1 meter dive — 1. Josie Grice (C), 221.40, 2. Alexis Shomo (C).
100 butterfly — 1. Raegan Mikesell (C), 1:06.30, 2. Jessica Brant (D), 3. Alayna Cornelius (D).
100 freestyle — 1. Abby LaBorde (C), 57.82, 2. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 3. Trulee Stainbrook (D).
500 freestyle — 1. Karli Bietz (C), 5:33.42), 2. Allyson Andrulonis (D), 3. Elle McMahon (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. Clearfield (Abby LaBorde, Christina McGinnis, Karli Dietz, Makeeli Redden), 1:46.19, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Makeeli Redden (C), 1:03.96, 2. Abby Dressler (D), 3. Tori Gregory (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. Karli Bietz (C), 1:16.79, 2. Natalie Sprague (D), 3. Cassie Carnesali (D).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Clearfield (Raegan Mikesell, Abby LaBorde, Karli Bietz, Makeeli Redden), 3:53.07, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
