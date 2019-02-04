GIRLS
DuBOIS 96, CLEARFIELD 84
200 medley relay — 1. DuBois (Elle McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Jessica Brant, Trulee Stainbrook), 2:04.43, 2. Clearfield, 3. DuBois.
200 free — 1. Karli Bietz (C), 2:06.69, 2. Dressler (D), 3. Andrulonis (D).
200 IM — 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:22.68, 2. Redden (C), McMahon (D).
50 free — 1. Abby LaBorde (C), 26.44, 2. Cornelius (D), 3. Stainbrook (D).
1 meter dive — 1. Josie Grice (C), 197.15, 2. Shomo (C).
100 butterfly — 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:05.47, 2. Mikesell (C), 3. Cornelius (D).
100 free — 1. Abby LaBorde (C), 57.71, 2. Fenstermacher (D), 3. Stainbrook (D).
500 free — 1. Karli Bietz (C), 5:43.51, 2. McMahon (D), Andrulonis (D).
200 free relay — 1. Clearfield (Abby LaBorde, Karli Bietz, Christina McGinnis, Makelli Redden), 1:47.79, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Makeeli Redden (C), 1:05.64, 2. Dressler (D), 3. Brant (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. Raegan Mikesell (C), 1:17.01, 2. Carnesali (D), 3. Sprague (D).
400 free relay — 1. Clearfield (Makeeli Redden, Karli Bietz, Abby LaBorde, Raegan Mikesell), 3:55.41, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
BOYS
CLEARFIELD 122, DuBOIS 60
200 medley relay — 1. Clearfield (Isaac Swanson, Noah Jordan, Luke Mikesell, Elliot Thorpe), 1:42.88, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
200 free — 1. Luke Mikesell (C), 1:43.29, 2. Wayne (D), Marshall (C).
200 IM — 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 2:06.34, 2. Fenstermacher (D), Maines (C).
50 free — 1. Isaac Swanson (C), 23.11, 2. Thorp (C), 3. Wells (D).
1 meter dive — 1. Samuel Pennington (C), 156.65, 2. Shaw (C), 3. Unch (C).
100 butterfly — 1. Justin Maines (C), 2. Jordan (C), 3. Wells (D).
100 free — 1. Luke Mikesell (C), 46.93, 2. Fenstermacher (D), Deemer (D).
500 free — 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 5:07.51, 2. Wayne (D), 3. Stevens (D).
200 free relay — 1. Clearfield (Elliot Thorp, Justin Maines, Noah Jordan, Leif Hoffman), 1:34.56, 2. DuBois, 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Swanson (C), 55.84, 2. Meterko (D), 3. Marshall (C).
100 breaststroke — 1. Noah Jordan (C), 1:08.33, 2. Cline (C), Roemer (D).
400 free relay — 1. Clearfield (Luke Mikesell, Leif Hoffman, Elliot Thorp, Isaac Swanson), 2. DuBois, 3. Clearfield.
