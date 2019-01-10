BOYS
DuBOIS 110, BRADFORD 50
200 medley relay — 1. DuBois (Ian Meterko, Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Kolton Gwizdala), 1:48.59, 2. Bradford, 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle — 1. Karl Gangloff (B), 1:57.11, 2. Tino Deemer (D), 3. Mitchel Drahushak (D).
200 IM — 1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 2:17.30, 2. Isaac Wayne (D), 3. Danny Fedak (B).
50 freestyle — 1. Ian Meterko (D), 25.85, 2. Kaleb Stevens (D), Frank Colosimo (B).
100 butterfly — 1. Fucker Fenstermacher (D), 58.48, 2. Logan Wells (D), 3. Joseph Rettger (B).
100 freestyle — 1. Tino Deemer (D), 55.03, 2. Tyler Sortore (B), 3. Kaleb Stevens (D).
500 freestyle — 1. Karl Gangloff (B), 5:12.10, 2. Isaac Wayne (D), 3. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Tino Deemer, Kaleb Stevens, Josh Singler, Ian Meterko), 1:44.53, 2. Bradford, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Ian Meterko (D), 1:00.24, 2. Tyler Sortore (B), 3. Logan Wells (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 2. Frank Colosimo (B), 3. Christian Roemer (D).
400 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne, Logan Wells, Tucker Fenstermacher), 2:25.91, 2. Bradford, 3. DuBois.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 102, BRADFORD 73
200 medley relay — 1. DuBois (Rayna Fenstermacher, Cassie Carnesali, Alayna Cornelius, Abby Dressler), 2:03.72, 2. Bradford, 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle — 1. Allyson Andrulonis (D), 2:12.40, 2. Mackenzie Lucas (B), 3. Anna Wingard (D).
200 IM — 1. Emma Webster (B), 2:23.40, 2. Abby Dressler (D), 3. Alyana Cornelius (D).
50 freestyle — 1. Julia Moini (B), 26.96, 2. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 3. Trista Truesdale (D).
1 meter dive — 1. Sydney Rodgers (B), 184.10
100 butterfly — 1. Julia Moini (B), 1:03.91, 2. Alayna Cornelius (D), 3. Cassie Carnesali (D).
100 freestyle — 1. Abby Dressler (D), 58.60, 2. Trulee Stainbrook (D), 3. Abbie Nuzzo (B).
500 freestyle — 1. Emma Webster (B), 5:44.58, 2. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 3. Allyson Andrulonis (D).
200 freestyle relay — 1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Trulee Stainbrook, Rayna Fenstermacher, Alayna Cornelius), 1:49.49, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke — 1. Mackenzie Lucas (B), 1:02.86, 2. Trista Truesdale (D), 3. Natalie Sprague (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. Alyssa Horner (D), 1:22.68, 2. Tori Gregory (D), 3. Sydney Rodgers (B).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford (Mackenzie Lucas, Emily Reiter, Emma Webster, Julia Moini), 4:05.27, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
