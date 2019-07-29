DuBOIS — In a game where it managed just two hits, Swoyersville was able to scrape across four runs on the way to a 4-1 victory over Hempfield East to move to 3-0 at the American Legion State Tournament Monday evening at Showers Field.
Swoyersville was able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the first in a game that was primarily dominated by each Post’s starting pitcher.
A three-run fourth inning gave Swoyersville a 4-0 lead, as Hemfield East, despite having seven hits itself, scored its lone run of the game in the top of the sixth.
After Swoyersville starting pitcher Nate Baranski retired the Hemfield East side in order in the top of the first, his team got to work at the plate in the home half of the inning.
Draig Cooley-Ruff led the frame off by taking a full-count pitch just off the plate to reach on a walk as he then stole second to get into scoring position.
Colin Conway then grounded out back to the mound as Cooley-Ruff was able to move up to third on the play.
Patrick Adamski followed by hitting a chopper down the third-base line, as heads-up base running by Cooley-Ruff allowed him to score the game’s first run without a play as Adamski was thrown out at first on the play.
In the fourth Conway got the big inning started with a single, as Michael Kane later reached on a one-out walk.
After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Nate Baranski was able to reach on an error, which allowed Conway and Kane both to score to push the lead to 3-0.
Baranski then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Tommy Federici grounded out to second to give Swoyersville a four-run lead.
Hempfield East finally broke through against Baranski in the sixth inning, as Reid Amundson led off with a double to left before later scoring his team’s lone run on a two-out single by Hunter Epersi.
Baranski pitched a complete game to get the win for Swoyersville, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Lance Daley suffered a tough loss on the mound for Hempfield East, as he allowed four runs, just one of which was earned, on two hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings of work.
Hemfield East will now take on Hopewell today at 3:3 p.m., while Swoyersville will battle South Parkland at 6:45 p.m.
In Monday’s elimination games:
South Parkland 7,
French Creek Valley 4
In the opening game of the day, South Parkland took control of the game with a four-run top of the sixth and held off a late-game rally by French Creek Valley to avoid elimination with a 7-4 win.
South Parkland broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second when Alex Oliver led off by reaching on a hit by pitch and later scored the game’s first run on an error.
In the top of the third, South Parkland took advantage of another error to add a pair of runs to its lead.
Gabriel Stay got the inning going by reaching on an error, as a one-out single by Enzo Palumbo put runners on the corners.
Bellinger followed with a double to left field to score both runners and bring the score to 3-0.
French Creek Valley got a run back in the bottom half of the inning as Spencer Reiser reached on a one-out error and moved to around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
After Hnderson drew a walk to put runners at the corners, Heam came through with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Reiser.
The game remained 3-1 into the late innings, before South Parkland put up four runs in the top of the sixth behind three errors to take a commanding lead.
Oliver reached on a walk, before Tejpal Khela drew a walk and Jack Giovenco laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners.
Koby Staivecki followed with an RBI double before Adam Smith drove in a run with a single to center field.
Both Staivecki and Smith later scored on errors to push South Parkland’s lead to 7-1.
French Creek got two runs back in the home half of the sixth when Peyton Crays and Grable started a two-out rally with back-to-back walks.
Trenten Wheeler then singled to load the bases before Reiser drew a walk to push across Crays.
Levi Henderson then drew a second consecutive bases-loaded walk to bring home Grable, but the rally ended there with a fly out to center.
French Creek trimmed the deficit to three in the bottom of the seventh as Walker Cunningham scored after reaching on an error.
South Parkland will now take on Swoyersville today.
Hopewell 5,
Bristol 4
In the second elimination game of the day, Hopewell rallied from a four-run deficit, scoring the final five runs of the game including two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 walk-off victory over Hopewell to stay alive.
Bristol took the game’s first lead with a three-run top of the third before adding a run in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead before Hopewell began to rally.
Hopewell responded with a run in the home half of the fourth, before trimming the deficit to one with two runs in the fifth and securing the win with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
In the top of the third it was a two out rally that got Bristol on the board first, as Joseph Wright started things with a two-out single.
Cameron Culver then worked a walk before a single by Philip Stahl loaded the bases for Dylan Jackson, who promptly cleared them with a three-RBI triple to right field.
In the fourth inning Christopher Haer led off with a walk before coming in to score on a single by Christian Culver as Bristol stretched its lead to four runs.
A crucial error allowed Hopewell to get on the board in the home half of the inning as the first two batters of the frame were retired before Alexander Kunzmann reached on an infield error.
Anthony Palumbo then doubled to center field to bring home Kunzmann and trim Bristol’s lead to 4-1.
Bristol had a key chance to add to its lead in the top of the fifth, but Hopewell was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to keep it a three-run game.
Hopewell carried that momentum into the home half of the inning, as Casey Jones led off with a triple to right before scoring on a one-out double off the bat of Anthony Slate.
After a single by Mildos put runners on the corners, Lasaia delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Slate and bring the score to 4-3.
Bristol took the one-run lead into the seventh, but was unable to finish the job as a pair of runs secured the walk-off win for Hopewell.
Mark Philippi led off with a single to center before being pinch ran for by Michael Buonaiuto, as Josh Miklos later hit a one-out single to put runners at first and third.
Anthony Lasala then doubled down the left-field line to bring home Buonaiuto for the game-tying run and put runners at second and third with still just one out.
After Tyler Beck was intentionally walked to load the bases, Kunzmann came through with the game-winning RBI, driving a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Miklos.
Hopewell will now face Hempfield East today.