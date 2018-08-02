FINALS
GAME 1
DuBOIS 7,
SYKESVILLE 2
Score by Innings
Sykesville;000;200;0;—;2
DuBois;-12;022;x;—;7
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri lf 4000, Jared Baummer cf 4010, Adam Fox cf 2110, Jake Felix 2b 3110, Ryan Walker 3b 3010, Jude Lander dh-p 3000, Brandon Simbeck p 0000, Austin Blauser c 2000, Jake Mowery cr 0000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3012, Dan Wascovich 1b 0000, Cory Manning rf 2000, Devon Walker ph 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
DuBois—7
Thayne Morgan rf 4110, Zane Morgan 3b 4220, Nate Sabados dh 3221, Gabe Bembenic pr 0100, Sean Zimmerman 1b 2110, Justin Sleigh lf 1111, Matt Zimmerman 2b 3002, Clayton Read ss 3012, Josh Sorbera c 2020, Jake Sorbera cr 0000, Dan Bowman ph 0001, Garrett Brown cf 2000, Josh Zelinski ph 1000. Totals: 25-7-10-7.
Errors: Sykesville 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Sykesville 6, DuBois 9. DP: Sykesville 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Fox, Prosper; S. Zimmerman, Sleigh. SF: Read, Bowman. SAC: Gornati. HBP: Sleigh (by Lander). SB: Baummer. CS: Ja. Sorbera.
Pitching
Sykesville: Brandon Simbeck-4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Jude Lander-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: TJ Gornati-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Simbeck.
