SEMIFINALS
GAME 7
SYKESVILLE 8,
ROSSITER 3
Score by Innings
Sykesville;020;020;4;—;8
Rossiter;101;00;1;—;3
Sykesville—8
Adam Fox ss 3122, Jake Felix 2b-3b 4000, Brandon Sicheri lf 4020, Garrett Prosper 1b 4110, Ryan Walker 1b 3b-p 3210, Austin Blauser c 3211, Jude Lander dh 2223, Jake Mowery pr 0000, Dan Wascovich p-2b 0000, Cory Manning rf 4012, Jaerd Baummer cf 3000. Totals; 30-8-10-8.
Rossiter—3
Jordan Mesoraco c 4000, Brandon Matthews 2b-cf-3b 2310, Pete Meterko ss 3020, Mark Saxman 3b-p 4010, Alec Greenblatt 2b 0000, Dakotah Byers 1b-3b-p 2012, Isaac Stouffer rf 3021, Joey DiPietro p-1b 3010, Dylan Kachmar p 0000, Darren Byers lf 3000, Tyler Richardson cf-p-cf 3010. Totals: 27-3-9-3.
Errors: Sykesville 1, Rossiter 1. LOB: Sykesville 9, Rossiter 11. DP: Sykesville 1, Rossiter 0. 2B: Matthews. HR: Fox, Lander. SF: Dak. Byers. SAC: Baummer; Dar. Byers. HBP: Blauser (by DiPietro); Meterko (by Walker), Dak. Byers (by Wascovich).
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ryan Walker-4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Rossiter: Joey DiPietro-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Dylan Kachmar-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Mark Saxman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Richardson-0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Dakotah Byers-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Walker. Losing pitcher: DiPietro.
