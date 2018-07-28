SEMIFINALS
GAME 5
ROSSITER 4,
SYKESVILLE 3
Score by Innings
Sykesville;120;000;0;—;3
Rossiter;100;00;3;—4
• There was 1 out when game-winning run scored
Sykesville—3
Brandon Sicheri lf 1100, Jared Baummer cf 4030, Adam Fox ss 1002, Jake Felix 1b 2001, Ryan Walker 3b 4010, Jude Lander dh 3000, Dylan Harriger pr 0000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Austin Blauser c 4010, Anthony Kness 2b 4110, Cory Manning rf 1100. Totals; 24-3-6-3.
Rossiter—4
Brandon Matthews cf-p 4120, Darren Byers rf 4111, Pete Meterko ss 3110, Dakotah Byers 1b 4032, Isaac Stouffer lf 4011, Alex Petroff 3b 3010, Dylan Kachmar p-2b 1000, Kevin London p 2000, Adison Neal c 2110, Greg Stouffer ph 1010. Totals: 31-4-12-4.
Errors: Sykesville 2, Rossiter 1. LOB: Sykesville 12, Rossiter 9. DP: Sykesville 0, Rossiter 1. 2B: Matthews, G. Stouffer. SF: Fox. SAC: Sicheri.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-6 1/3 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Rossiter: Dylan Kachmar-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO; Kevin London-4+ IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 0 SO; Brandon Matthews-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Matthews. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.