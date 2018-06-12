PULASKI 7, SYKESVILLE 0
Score by Innings
Pulaski;600;001;0;—;7
Sykesville;000;000;0;—;0
Pulaski—7
Braden Paulinellie ss 4120, Jake Miknis rf 4100, Ty Bittner 2000 cf, Drew Bankovich lf 3001, Adam Bankovich c 1101, Jackson Frank 3b 4111, Phil Myers p 3221, Dom Toretti eh 3021, Noah Schneider dh 2001, Ryan Pasternak ph 1000, Hunter Antonuccio 2b 1000, Nick Szczerba ph 1011. Totals: 29-7-8-7.
Sykesville—0
Jarred Baummer cf 3000, Garrett Prosper lf 3000, Jake Felix ss 2000, Ryan Walker 2000, Austin Blausser 2000, Jude Lander 1000, Cory Manning 2b 2000, Dillon Harriger eh-c 2000, Caleb Eshenbaugh 1b 2000, Brandon Simbeck rf 2000. Totals: 21-0-0-0.
Errors: Pulaski 0, Sykesville 2. LOB: Pulaski 8, Sykesville 3. DP: Pulaski 0, Sykesville 1. SB: Bittner.
Pitching
Pulaski: Phil Myers-7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich- 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP; Keaton Beckes-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.
ROSSITER 9,
DuBOIS 8
Score by Innings
DuBois;113;020;1;—;8
Rossiter;100;322;1;—;9
• There was 2 outs when the winning run scored
DuBois—8
Chris Calliari cf 3000, Sean Zimmerman 1b 3210, Nate Sabados rf 3221, Justin Sleigh lf 4222, TJ Gornati dh-p 2112, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Josh Zelinski 3b-c 3001, Josh Sorbera c-3b 4110, Austin Amacher 2b 2000, Mark Guthridge ss 3000. Totals: 27-8-7-6.
Rossiter—9
Braxton Giavedoni cf 4221, Jordan Mesoraco dh 4210, Dylan Kachmar p 0000, Cory Geer p 0000, Pete Meterko ss 4011, Ty Zimmerman rf 3121, Joey DiPietro c 4111, Dakotah Byers 3b 4122, Dakota Thomas 2b 4021, Isaac Stouffer 1b 4221, Tyler Richradson lf-p 3010. Totals: 34-9-14-8.
Errors: DuBois 2, Rossiter 1. LOB: DuBois 6, Rossiter 6. DP: DuBois 0, Rossiter 2. 2B: S. Zimmerman, Sabados, Sleigh, Gornati; Peterko. HR: Giavendoni, Byers, Stouffer. SF: T. Zimmerman. SB: Thomas. CS: Calliari.
Pitching
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; TJ Gornati-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 5, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Rossiter: Dylan Machmar-4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Cory Geer-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Richardson-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Richardson. Losing pitcher: Gornati.
