SYKESVILLE — In a makeup game from June 8, Sykesville won a seasaw battle over Brookville 7-6 on Wednesday evening. Both teams swapped the lead back and forth on five different occasions.
Sykesville eventually won on a one-out single by Jake Felix scoring Brandon Sicheri in the bottom of the sixth — who had walked prior. Felix ended up with a double and two singles in four at bats to go with the game-winning RBI.
Dan Wascovich got Nate Bonfardine to hit into a game-ending double play after a single and error left two Brookville runners on base with one out in the seventh.
Wascovich earned the win — pitching a complete game while striking out four and walking none to go with the Brookville six runs on eight hits.
Blair Roush led Brookville with five RBIs on a homer and a single. Palmer was the losing pitcher in relief of Labenne and Roush.
For Sykesville, in addition to Felix’s contribution, Brandon Walker and Shane Price each hit home runs.
Sykesville is now 4-6 and hosts PGP on Thursday while Brookville drops to 5-6 and takes on Pulaski Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic’s field.
SYKESVILLE 7,
BROOKVILLE 6
Score by Innings
Brookville 003 300 0 — 6
Sykesville 203 011 x — 7
Brookville—6
Palmer 4000, J. Lopez 4020, Meeker 4000, Geer 4110, Bonfardine 4110, Labenne 3000, Leadbetter 3210, Beichner 3110, Roush 3125. Totals: 32-6-8-5.
Sykesville—7
B. Sicheri 2210, B. Walker 3111, D. Walker 3110, J. Felix 4131, S. Price 3222, J. Frano 4011, I. Knarr 0000, C. Goheen 2000, R. Walker 1001, G. Ognen 0000, D. Wascovich 0000, T. Stahli 2000, J. Mowrey 2000, B. Anderson 1000. Totals: 27-7-9-6.
2B: Beichner; J. Felix, J. Frano. HR: Roush; B. Walker, S. Price. SB: J. Lopez, Leadbetter.
Pitching
Brookville: Labenne-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Roush-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Palmer-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Sykesville: D. Wascovich-7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: D. Wascovich. Losing pitcher: Palmer.