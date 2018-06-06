BROOKVILLE — Sykesville used an eighth-inning rally to secure a 3-1 win over Brookville in extra innings in a Federation League contest at McKinley Field Tuesday.
The majority of the game was dominated by each side’s starting pitchers, as Sykesville’s Dan Wascovich and Brookville’s Kane McCall were both dominant on the mound.
Both pitched seven scoreless innings, as the game went into extra innings knotted at zero.
Brookville had a runner in scoring position in the first, third and seventh, but McCall shut down the Grays offense each time.
In the bottom of the seventh, Brookville looked for a walk-off win, as Jace Miner came in as a pinch hitter and drew a walk, then Tyler Park reached on a hit by pitch to put runners on first and second.
With the game on the line, Wascovich struck out Sam Leadbetter to end the threat and send the game into extra innings.
After recording the first out in the top half of the eighth, McCall then began to show signs of fatigue and struggled to locate some of his pitches.
Dillon Harriger reached base after being hit by a pitch, then advanced around to third on a pair of wild pitches with Brandon Simbeck.
Simbeck drew a walk and then stole second, as the Senators found themselves with a pair of runners in scoring position and just one out in the inning.
Garrett Prosper followed by ripping a single just inside the left left field foul line to score both Harriger and Simbeck for the game’s first runs.
Prosper advanced to second as the throw from left field sailed over the cutoff man’s head.
The two-RBI hit ended McCalls day on the mound, as he exited with 7 1/3 innings pitched, allowing three hits, three runs and walking four while striking out nine.
Thomas Plummer then entered the game for the Grays and after allowing a walk to Jarred Baummer the reliever recorded a strikeout for the second out of the frame.
Adam Fox followed by driving a two-out RBI single to left to score Prosper and stretch Sykesville’s lead to 3-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth.
In the bottom of the inning, Brookville looked to respond quickly to send the game to the ninth.
Ty Buerck led the inning off with an infield single down the third base line, followed by a walk from Matt Bowser to give the Grays two runners on with nobody out.
Joe Lopez then grounded into a fielder’s choice, as Buerck was forced out at third on the play.
Seth Dunkle followed with a single to load the bases with one out in the inning.
Next up was Nick Bishop, who grounded into the second fielder’s choice of the inning, as Dunkle was forced out at second, but Bowser did come in to score The Grays’ first run of the game to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Wascovich then forced Tanner LeBenne to ground out to short, as Fox stepped on the bag at second for the game’s final out.
Wascovich finished with a complete game on the mound for the win, pitching eight innings and allowing one run on six hits while striking out three.