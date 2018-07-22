REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville held off Rossiter to secure a 11-9 win in Game 2 of their Federation League semifinal playoff series Sunday.
After Rossiter took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first, Sykesville responded with six runs of their own in the bottom half to go ahead 6-3.
Rossiter cut the deficit in half with a pair of runs in the top of the second and took a 7-6 lead after scoring three runs in the fourth.
Sykesville regained the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring the score to 8-7.
The lead changed hands once again in the top of the sixth as Rossiter brought across two runs to pull in front 9-8.
In the bottom of the sixth, Brandon Sicheri reached on a error for Sykesville, then Jarred Baummer followed with an infield single.
Adam Fox then delivered a three-run home run, as the lead changed hands for the final time as Sykesville went ahead 11-9.
Fox and Austin Blauser each finished the game with a pair of hits and three RBIs for Sykesville.
Sicheri, Baummer, Fox, Jake Felix and Jude Lander scored two runs apiece in the win.
Lander also got the win on the mound for Sykesville, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
Fox took the mound in the seventh and retired the Rossiter side in order to earn the save and put Sykesville up 2-0 in the seven game series.
Mark Saxman led Rossiter with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored in the loss.
The teams will return to action Tuesday at Rossiter for Game 3 at 6 p.m.
