BROOKVILLE — A former resident of the Summerville area will be awarded his high school diploma posthumously in a special ceremony during next week’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Superintendent Erich May told the board Monday night that “school boards may establish a program known as Operation Recognition to grant high school diplomas to honorably discharged veterans who forfeited their graduation in order to enlist and serve in our armed forces during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.”
A diploma will be awarded Monday night to “hero Sylvenus Harris, who formerly attended high school in Summerville,” May said. “Mr. Harris enlisted in the Army in April of 1947, missing his graduation. Following three years of service in the Army, he enlisted in the Navy and served four years in Korea. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, at the age of 25, he enlisted for a third time, this time in the U. S. Air Force, where he served in the Vietnam War. This Summerville student served in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force!”
May said Harris died in December 2007. His wife, Annie, had completed the Operation Recognition application last November, but she also died, in December. His children, living in Arizona, have asked that their father be awarded a Brookville Area School District diploma.
“We are so grateful for Sylvenus’ service, and we are honored to be involved,” May said.