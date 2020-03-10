Sylvia E. Liedl
Sylvia E. Liedl, age 83, of Falls Creek, Pa., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Sylvia E. Liedl
