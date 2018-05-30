The DuBois Central Catholic and Oswayo Valley baseball teams may not play each other in the regular season, but the two schools have built quite the rivalry when it comes to the District 9 Class A playoffs.
So it should have come as no surprise when the teams battled it out an another thrilling matchup in latest chapter of that rivalry — one that saw DCC rally from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 to capture the D-9 title with a 7-4 victory.
The Cardinals victory — the second in three years against the Green Wave in the districts — gave both schools two wins in their four postseason meetings over the last four years.
I’ve been on hand to watch all four of those meetings — experiencing both the jubilation of victory and heartache of defeat along with the Cardinals in those matchups.
Oswayo Valley won the first meeting, 4-2, back in the 2015 D-9 semifinals at St. Marys’ Berwind Park and also won 2-1 at home last year in the quarterfinal round. In between those losses, DCC pulled out a thrilling 2-1 win in the D-9 championship game two years ago in St. Marys.
As Tuesday’s game unfolded, it was hard not to think back to the three previous meetings. Several players on the field on both sides Tuesday had made significant impacts in those previous encounters.
With DCC pulling out Tuesday’s game in comeback fashion, it only seems fittingly to reminisce about the Cardinals’ championship game victory two years ago on this “Throwback Thursday.” That Cardinals also rallied that day to take home the crown — the school’s first D-9 title at the time since 2001.
The big heroes that day were then senior Nick Szczerba and Justin Miknis, who is now a junior.
Szczerba gave DCC a masterful performance on the mound that day in 2016.
Oswayo manufactured a run off Szczerba in the bottom of the second, but the Cardinal settled in from there and shut down the Green Wave. After needing 33 pitches to get though the first two innings, Szczerba threw just 59 the rest of the game in 92-pitch complete-game effort. Szczerba, who struck out two and walked two, did allow 10 hits — all singles — with six of them coming with two outs. However, Oswayo didn’t have a runner get past second base after the second inning.
As for Miknis, who played a key role in Tuesday’s finals win, he was in the middle of the Cardinals’ scoring action two years ago. He scored the team’s first run in the top of the sixth before knocking in the eventual game-winning run with a two-out double in the seventh.
Oswayo grabbed the early lead with its lone run in the bottom of the second.
Grant West singled through the left side to start the inning. He took second on a sacrifice bunt from Alex Bernard, while a groundout by Gavin Babcock moved him up to third before West came home on a wild pitch.
Brandon Brabham maintained that 1-0 lead until DCC finally got to the Green Wave starter in the sixth.
Miknis started off the frame with a walk. Jackson Frank then put down a perfect bunt that Brabham threw away down the right field line. Miknis came around all the way from first to score on the play, while Frank stopped at second. Frank tried to score a couple batters later when Brandon Walker flied out shallow right field but was thrown out at the plate by Jacob Karr to end the inning and keep it a tied game.
Szczerba worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth before the Cardinals scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.
Austen Cogley led off the top of the seventh with a single to left field. Cogley then advanced around the diamond on a sac bunt by Szczerba and Michael Misiewicz groundout. That brought Miknis to the plate, and the then freshman delivered in a big way for his team with a double down the left-field line that easily scored Cogley to put DCC up 2-1.
Oswayo put two on in the bottom of the seventh, but Szczerba struck out West looking to end the game and secure the District 9 title for the Cardinals.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
