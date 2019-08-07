BENEZETTE — The Elk Scenic Drive is a great opportunity to see some of the wildlife in the area during the Elk County Expo.
The Elk Scenic Drive is a 127-mile loop that covers areas of five counties, with unique road signs to help guide drivers through the experience. There are 23 stops to make along the way for the best chances to see the herd.
Some of the most popular viewing sights are Winslow Hill, Dents Run, Hicks Run, Wykoff, Hoover Farm, and Beaver Dam. Elk are usually most active just after dawn and just before dusk, so try to time the trip accordingly.
“Each site has been chosen because of its outstanding wildlife viewing potential and scenic beauty,” according to the Pennsylvania Wilds website.
Not only are the stops on the drive great for seeing the wild elk herd, but they are also great opportunities to see the diversity of other wildlife the area has to offer.
This is also a great chance to see the recreational activities available, while driving through five different state parks on the route. The Elk Scenic Drive includes five state parks overall, including Sinnemahoning State Park near Benezette, Moshannon State Forest, Ole Bull State Park of Cross Fork and Parker Dam and S.B. Elliot State Parks of Penfield.
Each of the parks offers different sights for visitors as they pass through on the drive. If visitors pay close enough attention they can see great sights like an eagles’s nest, a bear cave, the Native American waterway at Moshannon State Forest, the old-fashioned cabins at Parker Dam, and the scenic swamp at meadows at S.B. Elliot State Park.
Stopping at the Elk County Visitor Center will also offer a good opportunity to learn more about the elk herd along the route. There are many different activities and interactive learning experiences available.
There is no guarantee that visitors will see elk along the drive, but all the beautiful state parks along the way offer plenty of other ways to stay entertained like hiking, biking, canoeing and kayaking, and plenty other wildlife that might make an appearance.