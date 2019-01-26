TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A classic scene from a decade-old episode of “The Office” helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in, finding she wasn’t breathing.
He doesn’t have any emergency training but thought of the show where Steve Carell’s character does CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive.” The song has the correct tempo for chest compressions.
Within a minute, the woman was breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.
Scott, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, had help from two women who also stopped when they saw the car and called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.