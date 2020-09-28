CLARION – In response to the changing circumstances created by COVID-19, Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search has developed a schedule of online educational programs for October 2020.
Upcoming programs offered via Zoom include:
• Wild World of Animals — Oct. 10, 1 to 3 p.m. This exciting virtual presentation by Grant Kemmerer and Friends (perform every year at ALF) features a variety of animals including birds, reptiles and mammals. Engaging, fast-paced and a great balance of fun and facts, this is one show you won’t want to miss.
• Book Discussion: “Harbor Me” by Woodson — Oct. 14, 7 to 8 p.m. The online book discussion is “Harbor Me,” written by Jaqueline Woodson. The story follows six kids that meet for a weekly chat. They discover a safe place to discuss issues– from deportation, to incarceration, to racial profiling, to changing family circumstances. There’s lots of hot topics affecting these youth. Read how their friendship makes them braver and better prepared for life. Books are available through ETS.
• Leaf It Up — Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will identify the trees and shrubs in their backyard and neighborhood and will scavenge surroundings for foliage and autumn hues. The workshop includes leaf identification and an introduction to forestry related careers. A free tree identification guide from DCNR will be sent to participants.
• Grave Escape — Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon. This Halloween themed escape problem solving workshop will have participants work together to complete puzzles, open locks, and break out before time runs out.
Talent Search provides comprehensive services through in-school and out-of-school components at ten target school districts: A-C Valley, Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Cranberry, Franklin, Keystone, North Clarion, Oil City, Redbank Valley and Union. Grant-funded through the U.S. Department of Education, the program focuses on study skills instruction, campus visits, SAT preparation, financial aid planning, FAFSA completion, career planning, leadership training and economic literacy.
Clarion’s program is one of nearly 450 nationally. A brief application is required to enroll. Zoom information will be forwarded upon registration. For an application, additional information, to register for events or to learn more, contact (814) 393-2071 or visit www.clarion.edu/ets. All programs are free of charge to qualified students.