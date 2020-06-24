Tammy L. McLaughlin, 61, of Butler, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home in Butler.
Born April 15, 1959 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Larry Crytzer and Mary Bowser Scholl, who survives and resides in Kittanning.
She attended school in Kittanning and was a graduate of Lenape School of Practical Nursing.
Ms. McLaughlin worked at the Brookville Hospital for many years, and currently worked at the VA in Butler for the last 17 years.
She married Thomas E. McLaughlin on October 19, 1987 at the First Church of God in Kittanning. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2007.
Mrs. McLaughlin was an avid bowler and golfer, and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.
In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her son, Douglas McLaughlin and his companion, Kayla Haye, of New Bethlehem; her daughter, Heather Stroup and her husband, Jake, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Dakota, Blake, Cora, Danica, Quinten and Brenden; one great-grandchild, Peyton; one brother, Dan Crytzer and his wife, Brenda, of Leechburg; two sisters, Kimberly Crytzer of Kittanning and Melissa Lynds and her husband, Tim, of Cayce, S.C.; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her companion Mark and his daughters and grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two step-fathers, Leon Scholl and Harry Kunselman; and a grandchild, Alyssa.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, officiating.
Interment will follow at the Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.