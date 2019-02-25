PORTER TWP. – A Tarentum man is facing several charges following a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at approximately 1:24 a.m. in Porter Township.
Shelby Gene Griffiths III, 24, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and and failing to notify a change in name or address, and one count each of not having the required financial responsibility, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving, failing to provide immediate notice of a crash to authorities and failing to wear a seatbelt.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Smith Road.
Upon arrival, police said they spoke with one of the drivers, Griffiths, who showed signs of intoxication during the conversation.
Griffiths allegedly declined to perform field sobriety tests, but a portable breath test was administered. He was then arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital. Test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.256 percent.
Charges were filed Feb. 25 by state police Trooper Matthew Norris with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
