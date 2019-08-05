Blighted properties in Clarion County are now a target of the Clarion County Housing Authority, partnering with other agencies to help improve housing.
Two properties on Boundary Street in Clarion Township are now renovated thanks to a grant by the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Northwest Savings Bank.
What were once college rentals and then foreclosed by the bank, are now transitional housing for special needs families and those who are in danger of homelessness.
”We worked with the Clarion County Commissioners and noticed a lack of availability for those with special needs or homeless situations,” said Penny Campbell, Housing Authority Executive Director. “If it comes in our front door and says I’m homeless, there’re not a lot of options for emergency housing.”
Northwest decided that the best value for foreclosed buildings was to make a donation of those properties to the Housing Authority and labeled it as a $98,000 donation to the housing authority. A grant of $274,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank allowed the authority to rehabilitate the homes to affordable rentals for homeless and special needs here in Clarion County.
Campbell explained the background of the project.
“We approached Northwest Bank some time ago and provided our vision for the property,” Campbell said. “They stuck with us until we were able to make it a reality. Federal Home Bank has come in with not just funding but also technical support.
“Northwest Bank hung in there with us. They retained ownership for a while, while we applied for FHLB funding the first time, and we did not get it. We coordinated with the Affordable Housing Program and FHLB and asked how we could strengthen the application. We applied for the second round and got it. Right before we were awarded the funding, Northwest said they were going to donate the properties to our nonprofit. Northwest had already agreed to donate the two properties in any event. They knew at some point we would be able to work on it whether it was chipping away or are some other type of grant.
“Now, we have two completed rehabilitated units that were once foreclosed and blighted properties that we’re now offering for families who want to move to self-sufficiency.”
Community Action of Clarion and Jefferson counties was also part of the project.
“Families in need are working with Children and Youth Services, and they are reaching out to Community Action,” Campbell said. “The actual master lease will be with Community Action. Families will be there for a temporary period for them to get their affairs in order and hopefully move towards self-sufficiency. Residents are not there permanently.”
The Boundary Street properties are technically not under the Section 8 program that provides rent subsidies, and they will receive no Section 8 funding.
“There were also other costs built into the grant application to maintain the properties moving forward,” Campbell said. “If you consider that, it is a little bit more justifiable. We’re going to maintain the units under the FHLM program for 15 years, and we’re building a reserve account to do that.
”We’ll manage it from our end and are providing some supporting services. We will also manage the housing there to a certain extent. CYS will be involved multiple times each week as far as all of the life skills and aspects, and we will manage the housing aspect of it.”
Blight is a countywide problem.
”We’re working with the Clarion County Housing Authority to revitalize the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority,” said County Commissioner Ed Heasley.
Revitalizing the program would give the county more power to address local blight by using state and federal funds to purchase and renovate blighted properties. The two entities would work under the same umbrella but be two separate entities.
“The Redevelopment Authority takes blighted homes and, depending on the circumstances, either demos them or sells the land or a rehabilitated property back to the private sector,” Campbell said. “We’re trying to get that moving. The Redevelopment Authority is not in the business of owning lots of property. They’re in the business of improving blighted structures in one way or another and bringing them back over into the private sector.”