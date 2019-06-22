DuBOIS — Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and government officials from across Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk Counties attended a tax credit seminar on June 20, in the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. Hosted by the North Central PA LaunchBox and the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, the event was well attended by those interested in information on the Tri-County Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) and benefits available to entrepreneurs through the KIZ in Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk counties.
Lindsey Bennett of KIZ Resources, LLC offered an informational program on the assistance that is available for small-business owners seeking tax credits, as well as support for research and development, education, and more. She explained that $15 million in tax credits is available each year for qualifying companies that are less than eight years old and operate within the zone. KIZ tax credits can significantly contribute to the growth of young companies, which is why the state created this incentive program in order to boost economic growth in the region.
“This seminar is part of a larger series of events that the LaunchBox will host in order to bring more awareness of economic opportunities that entrepreneurs and businesses can take advantage of,” said Brad Lashinsky, director of the North Central PA LaunchBox. “The mission of the LaunchBox is centered on fostering economic growth throughout the North Central PA region by connecting business with the resources they need for development of their own ventures, as well as our economy and communities.”
Other specific programs discussed during the seminar included the Neighborhood Assistance Program, PA Historic Preservation Program, Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, and Workforce Opportunity Tax Credit Program.
More information on the KIZ program is available by contacting Rachel Wolfel at The North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission at rwolfel@ncentral.com
For more information on opportunities to support a business contact Brad Lashinsky at the North Central PA LaunchBox at 814-375-4704 or bwl128@psu.edu